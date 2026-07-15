Ohio cyclosporiasis cases surge as producers and shoppers take precautions

MORAINE — Cyclosporiasis, which causes people to have explosive diarrhea, is now forcing farmers and customers to take precautions.

Looking at the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there are more than 1,600 confirmed cases.

The agency is also investigating 5,100 reported cases. Ohio is also one of the worst states. The CDC believes the cases are linked to an outbreak in Michigan.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman talked with Ohio’s top doctor about the outbreak and has the latest on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.

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Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health said Cyclosporiasis is nothing new. The numbers are what is unusual.

Shoppers at Walmart in Moraine are aware of the outbreak and are taking precautions.

Mary Miller said, “It’s not something you can run from because when it gets you, it’s got you.”

Miller walked into Walmart with more than a short list. She’s carrying concern, fearing the outbreak could hit her household. Experts said it’s all linked to produce.

“I’ll buy some, but I’ll be looking at it to make sure I wash it when I get it home,” Miller said.

Vanderhoff said this summer is unlike any other.

“In a typical year, we’d see in the neighborhood of 70 or 75 cases. This year already, we have documented here in Ohio, 364 cases,” Vanderhoff said.

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