1 dead after road rage shooting near Clark County gas station

CLARK COUNTY — One man is dead after a road rage shooting near a gas station in Clark County, according to a spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

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The shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the Casey’s at the intersection of Gerlaugh Road and S. Dayton-Lakeview Road.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after shooting near Clark County gas station

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The spokesperson said there was a woman in the victim’s car who was uninjured.

Authorities said they are looking for an orange Jeep Renegade with an Iowa license plate QEC-622, and the car fled the scene south on 235.

Shooter's Car Authorities said they are looking for an orange Jeep Renegade with an Iowa license plate QEC-622, and the car fled the scene south on 235. (CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

News Center 7 called the Casey’s location. A team member confirmed that a shooting was reported and that law enforcement was out there investigating.

Images from the scene show that investigators have crime scene tape up near the gas station.

If you see the car or know anything about the shooting, call your local law enforcement or the sheriff’s office.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

0 of 11 Shooter's Car Authorities said they are looking for an orange Jeep Renegade with an Iowa license plate QEC-622, and the car fled the scene south on 235. (CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Shooting reported near Clark County gas station Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF)

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