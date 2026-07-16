‘That’s scary;’ Neighbor reacts after driver shot, killed near Clark Co. gas station

CLARK COUNTY — A suspect is in custody after what investigators said could be a deadly road rage shooting near a gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened near the Casey’s gas station at the intersection of Gerlaugh Road and S. Dayton-Lakeview Road at 3:20 p.m.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after shooting near Clark County gas station

A 3-hour multi-county hunt for an orange Jeep Renegade ended with crews towing it away from Salem Avenue in Dayton and police taking the driver into custody.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, suspect in custody after road rage shooting near Clark County gas station

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said the driver left the scene of a deadly shooting in Park Layne.

TRENDING STORIES:

That driver went on for 15 miles before a Dayton police patrol sergeant pulled them over.

“He followed the vehicle and ran the license plate. Numerous officers came to assist him,” Dayton Police Department Lieutenant James Gallagher said.

Meanwhile, Clark County deputies and detectives analyzed the scene near the gas station.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Clark said he was driving a dark colored Jeep, and his wife was with him.

“The male has been declared deceased at this time. We are treating this as a homicide. It’s unknown at this time exactly what happened. We are suspecting this is a possible road rage,” Clark said.

Deputies used their cruisers to block part of the state route.

But lots of people like Jennifer Tuller stopped to see what happened.

“A ton of cops and a big blocked-off area and a white sheet, something bad going on,” Tuller said.

Tuller said this is a busy road and traffic often backs up.

She said that makes a lot of drivers mad, and wonders if that played a role in the violence.

“Scary, that’s scary. You don’t hear that around here hardly ever. A small town and people don’t act like that around here usually,” she said.

The Clark County Sheriff did confirm that the victim was from the area but didn’t provide a name.

News Center 7 is working to learn the suspect’s and victim’s identities.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 11 Shooter's Car Authorities said they are looking for an orange Jeep Renegade with an Iowa license plate QEC-622, and the car fled the scene south on 235. (CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Shooting reported near Clark County gas station Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF) Casey's reported shooting (Darrell White/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]