Over 240 pounds of marijuana discovered in I-70 traffic stop; California man arrested

PREBLE COUNTY — A traffic stop in Preble County led to the seizure of nearly 250 pounds of drugs.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 23, Preble County deputies stopped a grey Toyota minivan on eastbound Interstate 70.

>> Sources: Police officer shot in Clayton neighborhood; SWAT investigation continues

A K-9 unit from Eaton PD also responded to the stop, K-9 Rossi alerted to the vehicle, according to a Preble County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located nearly 246 pounds of marijuana and 4 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms. The estimated street value of the drugs is $750,000.

The driver, 47-year-old Mustafa Totakhail of Hayward, CA, told deputies he was traveling from Texas to North Carolina to sell the drugs. Totakhail was arrested and taken to Preble County jail.

>> ‘It’s something deadly serious;’ Witnesses react after police officer shot in Clayton

He was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with two first-degree felonies, two second-degree felonies, and one fifth-degree felony.

He received one charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one charge of aggravated possession of drugs. one charge of possession of marijuana, one charge of trafficking in marijuana, and one charge of possessing criminal tools.

K-9 Rossi













©2023 Cox Media Group