Sheriff: Man suspected of shooting, wounding Clayton police officer dies by suicide

CLAYTON — A man suspected of shooting and wounding a Clayton police officer who was serving a warrant Thursday was found dead hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

A SWAT team located the man, whose name had not been released Thursday night, in a house in the 300 block of Hacker Road in Clayton, Clayton Police Chief Matthew Hamlin told News Center 7.

The police officer who was shot in the arm was taken into surgery at Miami Valley Hospital and at last word was said to be in stable condition.

Chief Hamlin said officers were dispatched to an address on Hacker Road about 1:45 p.m. to locate and serve a subject with an arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated menacing. Officers, when they arrived, spoke with the owners of the residence and the subject ran inside. Officers went upstairs to try to make contact with him. Once they made their way to the second floor, the suspect began firing a firearm, Hamlin said.

Two adults and two children in the home escaped safely. One of the four jumped from the second floor, according to Hamlin.

The gunfire and the man’s refusal to come out of the house prompted a large law enforcement turnout. A “Signal 99″ or call for additional law enforcement assistance was issued about 2:15 p.m., according to initial Montgomery County Regional Dispatch emergency radio traffic. SWAT units responded to that same call.

The Clayton Police Department asked people to avoid the area while the investigation was active.

A Clayton city medic escorted by two police cruisers arrived at Miami Valley Hospital about 2:30 p.m., News Center 7 crews reported.

Thursday evening, multiple law enforcement agencies that include Englewood, Wilmington, Springboro and others went to social media to express support for the wounded Clayton officer.

