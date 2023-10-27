Local police departments express support for Clayton police officer shot, injured

CLAYTON — Multiple local police departments have expressed their support for the Clayton Police officer who was shot earlier today.

A massive police investigation took place in a Clayton Neighborhood after an officer was shot when serving a warrant for aggravated menacing.

>> Police officer shot in Clayton, suspect found dead

Facebook posts from the Englewood Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, Springboro Police Department, and Fire Collaborative Clayton, Englewood, Union expressed support for the officer.

“Please keep our officers with Clayton PD in your thoughts and prayers tonight,” Springboro PD said in a post.

>> ‘Something deadly serious;’ Neighbors react after police officer shot, suspect dead in Clayton

>> ‘Recent downward spiral;’ Family says man dead after shooting officer battled mental health issues

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at the Clayton Ohio Police Department and with the family of the police officer injured today,” Englewood PD said.

“Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Clayton Police Department,” Wilmington PD said.

>> PHOTOS: Police officer shot, large investigation involving SWAT responds to Clayton neighborhood

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the injured officer, our brothers and sisters with the Clayton Ohio Police Department, and the family of the injured officer,” Fire Collaborative Clayton, Englewood, Union said in a post.

The Officer is reportedly in stable condition and is being treated at Miami Valley Hospital.





©2023 Cox Media Group