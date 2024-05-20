Drivers to be impacted next few months due to bridge replacement in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Drivers will be impacted driving in part of Huber Heights for the next few months.

Road crews will be working on a bridge replacement located on Taylorsville Road between Rustic Woods Drive and Willow Creek Drive, according to a city of Huber Heights spokesperson.

They will work on half of the bridge at a time and traffic will be shifted north or south with one lane open in each direction.

There will be no lane closures, the spokesperson said.

The project will last four months, and it’s expected to be finished in September.

