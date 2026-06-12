Ohio police chief facing dozens of sexual battery charges arrested in Florida

CLERMONT COUNTY — An Ohio police chief is in jail after being indicted on dozens of counts of sexual misconduct.

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In a joint statement released on Thursday, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office said Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert, 44, was indicted on 56 counts of sexual battery and 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

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Our news partners at WCPO reported that Essert was first placed on administrative leave pending an investigation on May 8.

A week later, on May 15, the sheriff’s office released its findings, but said “no criminal act was found.”

The Village of Bethel also conducted its own investigation.

The alleged offenses happened between 2005 and 2010 while he served as an instructor at the Young Marines and as a teacher at Scarlet Oaks in Sharonville, Ohio.

“The victim was a student of Essert’s during that timeframe and the offenses occurred in multiple locations throughout Clermont and Hamilton County,” according to the joint statement.

Essert was taken into custody by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Investigations Section in Seminole, Florida, Thursday night. He remains booked in the Pinellas County Jail as he awaits extradition back to Clermont County.

Clermont County Sheriff Chris Stratton highlighted the courage it took the victim to come forward with their allegations.

“It takes tremendous courage for a victim to come forward, especially when the accused wears a badge and holds a position of authority. Today’s indictment demonstrates that no one is above the law. Every victim deserves to be heard, and every allegation will be thoroughly investigated and pursued in accordance with the law,” Stratton said.

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