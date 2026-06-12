Police presence reported at Montgomery Co. apartment complex

HARRISON TWP. — A large police presence is reported at a Montgomery County apartment complex on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:57 a.m. to the 5100 block of Embassy Place on a report of a person down, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Almost 4000 without power after storms move through region
- Right lane closed due to semi fire on I-70 in Montgomery Co.
- Part of busy road closed due to wires down in Northern Miami Valley
A viewer called our newsroom to report that several deputies and cruisers were at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to determine why deputies were called to the scene and if anyone was injured.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]