Police presence reported at Montgomery Co. apartment complex

HARRISON TWP. — A large police presence is reported at a Montgomery County apartment complex on Friday.

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Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:57 a.m. to the 5100 block of Embassy Place on a report of a person down, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.

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A viewer called our newsroom to report that several deputies and cruisers were at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to determine why deputies were called to the scene and if anyone was injured.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

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