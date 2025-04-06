Multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio

TOLEDO — A multi-million-dollar winning lottery ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person in Toledo won the Classic Lotto Jackpot during Saturday night’s drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winner got all six winning numbers, winning the $2.8 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 4, 9, 23, 26, 27, and 37.

The winning ticket was sold at Jennifer’s Snacks on Adams Street in Toledo.

The next Classic Lotto drawing will be Monday, April 7 with an advertised jackpot of $1 million.

