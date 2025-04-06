‘Sounded like it came through the roof;’ Baseball sized hail damages area family’s house, cars

GREENE COUNTY — A family in Greene County is dealing with damage after baseball sized hail fell on their house Friday night.

“It sounded like a cargo plane with a shipment of baseballs was dropped on our house,” Erin Harkleroad said.

Harkleroad says it was the loudest thing she’s ever heard.

“I mean it got me up and into a closet,” Harkleroad said. “We weren’t quite sure what was happening at that time.”

Around midnight, baseball and golf ball sized hail damaged Harkleroad’s home and three of their cars on Paintersville New Jasper Road.

“It just came down all at one time and it seemed like it lasted for maybe two to five minutes really, really heavy. The sound of it was just incredible. I’ve never heard anything that loud hit our house ever before,” Harkleroad said. “It sounded like it came through the roof and was hitting the floor upstairs, and so that’s another reason why we got into our safe space.”

Now, they are working with their insurance company to figure out what to do next about the damage to their cars and home.

“It’s not been the greatest as far as getting rental cars and things of that nature. Apparently they don’t cover rental cars for hail damage,” Harkleroad said. “They are sending people out on Tuesday to replace the windshield and two of the vehicles and then the windshield in the back glass and the vehicle behind us.”

Harkleroad says they will have to get someone out to take estimates for their home damage, and then they will file a claim with their insurance.

