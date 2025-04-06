18-year-old killed after being dragged by vehicle during robbery

TOLEDO — An 18-year-old was killed after being dragged by a vehicle after a robbery in northern Toledo.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Joaquin Simmons, 18, met with a 16-year-old from Maumee to sell shoes around 4:15 p.m. on March 29, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio
- ‘Sounded like it came through the roof;’ Baseball sized hail damages area family’s house, cars
- Roads, parks close for flooding as rain continues to fall across the Miami Valley
The 16-year-old and “unknown males” then attempted to rob Simmons.
According to police, Simmons held onto the 16-year-old’s vehicle and was dragged for several blocks before letting go.
Simmons was located in the roadway at the intersection of Streicher and Mulberry around 4:20 p.m., WTOL-11 reported.
He was taken to the hospital and was listed in “critical condition”, according to police. He died on Wednesday, April 2.
Toledo Public Schools confirmed to WTOL-11 that Simmons was a student at Woodward High School.
Police located the 16-year-old and interviewed them according to an initial police report.
A spokesperson with the Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL-11 that no one had been charged in the incident as of 12:40 p.m. on April 2.
The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group