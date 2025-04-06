18-year-old killed after being dragged by vehicle during robbery

TOLEDO — An 18-year-old was killed after being dragged by a vehicle after a robbery in northern Toledo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joaquin Simmons, 18, met with a 16-year-old from Maumee to sell shoes around 4:15 p.m. on March 29, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 16-year-old and “unknown males” then attempted to rob Simmons.

According to police, Simmons held onto the 16-year-old’s vehicle and was dragged for several blocks before letting go.

Simmons was located in the roadway at the intersection of Streicher and Mulberry around 4:20 p.m., WTOL-11 reported.

He was taken to the hospital and was listed in “critical condition”, according to police. He died on Wednesday, April 2.

Toledo Public Schools confirmed to WTOL-11 that Simmons was a student at Woodward High School.

Police located the 16-year-old and interviewed them according to an initial police report.

A spokesperson with the Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL-11 that no one had been charged in the incident as of 12:40 p.m. on April 2.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group