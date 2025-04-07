Large police response called to area high school after fight breaks out

DAYTON — All available officers from the Dayton area were called to a local high school Sunday afternoon after a fight broke out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Students were at Meadowdale High School for a basketball game when a fight spurred the crowd of hundreds into chaos.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson will have more information on the incident LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police worked to clear the school, evacuating all people from the property.

Officers on the scene said they have arrested multiple people.

New Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group