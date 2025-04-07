Large police response called to area high school after fight breaks out

DAYTON — All available officers from the Dayton area were called to a local high school Sunday afternoon after a fight broke out.
Students were at Meadowdale High School for a basketball game when a fight spurred the crowd of hundreds into chaos.
Police worked to clear the school, evacuating all people from the property.
Officers on the scene said they have arrested multiple people.
