Local man accused of passing bad checks facing charges

MERCER COUNTY — A man accused of passing bad checks in Mercer County has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anthony Scott, 44, of Troy, was indicted on one count of theft and one count of passing bad checks in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records filed on March 20.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scott is accused of writing bad checks that amounted to nearly $6,600 in December 2024.

He appeared in court on April 1 and pleaded not guilty to his charges, according to court records.

Miami County Jail records show that Scott was booked on March 30 for an out-of-county warrant.

Scott posted a $7,000 bond and has been released from jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group