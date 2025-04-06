9-year-old boy dies after being swept away by floodwaters while walking to bus stop

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — A 9-year-old boy in Kentucky died after being swept away by floodwaters on Friday, according to TV stations WLKY and LEX18.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in Frankfort as the child was walking to the bus stop.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 9-year-old Gabriel Andrews, both stations reported.

After around 2 hours of searching, authorities found Andrews’ body approximately a half mile from where he was swept away.

Neighbors told both stations that first responders focused on nearby storm drains during the search.

He was a student in the Franklin County School District.

“My heart breaks for the family. And I hope everyone joins Britainy and I in praying for this family after such an unimaginable loss. It sadly underscores just how dangerous floodwaters can be,” Kentucky Governor Andy Besheer said during a news conference.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group