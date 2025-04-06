3 rescued during water rescue call near Great Miami River in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Three people were rescued while authorities were responding to a water rescue call in Miami County Sunday morning, a Miami County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 7000 block of Tipp Canal Road after 9 a.m.

Additional reports indicate fire crews from Miami and Montgomery counties are responding to the scene.

The dispatcher confirmed three people were rescued and the scene cleared up around 9:45 a.m.

Information on the water rescue or any injuries wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information.

