Man to spend 40 years in prison, convicted of sexual exploitation of a child

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man will spend the next 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child, according to the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moises Bojorquez, 29, pleaded guilty on March 31 to sexual exploitation of a child, distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of matter containing child sexual abuse material.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bojorquez sexually abused a child who was in his custody, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Bojorquez also sent images and videos to a woman via Telegram, a cloud-based messaging service. The US Attorney’s Office says they had a months-long conversation where they shared child sexual abuse material.

Bojorquez had over 1000 images and videos on his phones that depicted infants and toddlers engaged in sexually explicit conduct, or other depictions of violence, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Bojorquez has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervision after release.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group