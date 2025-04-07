Deadline to register to vote in Ohio’s Primary Election is today; other important dates to know

The Primary Election is just under a month away on May 6, and today is the last day to register to vote in Ohio’s primary election.

Board of Elections around the Miami Valley are open till 9 pm today to accommodate those who want to register to vote on May 6.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Early voting begins tomorrow, April 8, and includes the Saturday and Sunday before the Primary Election.

Absentee Voting by mail also begins on April 8. Those ballots may be postmarked by May 5.

Voters need to know where their polling place is and bring valid ID. Election directors emphasized that voters should make sure their ID is not expired.

You can find out if you’re registered to vote by clicking this link.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group