Radio calls detail moments large brawl broke at during high school basketball game

DAYTON — Police radio calls detail the moments a large fight broke out at a high school basketball game in Montgomery County on Sunday.

The fight broke out at Meadowdale High School during the halftime of an all-star basketball game.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence said 10 school resource officers and at least 400 people were at the game.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that additional Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the high school for reports of a large fight at approximately 5:38 p.m.

“We need cars over here. We got people trying to get back in the building. We got about 60-70 kids out here all being disorderly,” a law enforcement officer is heard saying on the radio.

Eventually, a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for backup, was issued, and police across Montgomery County responded to the high school.

“Harrison just dropped a 99 at Meadowdale High School, Meadowdale High School,” a Centerville police officer said over the radio.

In total, six students and two adults were detained.

