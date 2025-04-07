8 detained, including 2 adults, after large brawl at local high school

DAYTON — A school district is speaking out after a large brawl broke out Sunday afternoon at a local district.

As previously reported on News Center 7, students were at Meadowdale High School for an all-star basketball game when a fight broke out during halftime.

Around 400 people attended the game.

Some fights moved to the parking lot, where several adults became involved, according to a statement from Dayton Public Schools.

The fights prompted a call for assistance from agencies across Montgomery County.

Four DPS students, two charter school students, and two adults were detained, according to the district.

Around six to eight students total, both DPS and non-DPS, were involved in the fights.

One officer was pepper sprayed while on the scene, and another officer had minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The district said they are exploring options to prevent this from happening again, including limited athletic event admissions to DPS students only.

