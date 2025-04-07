Car plunges 12 feet off parking platform with man inside

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 77-year-old man is in serious condition after being trapped inside a car that plunged 12 feet from a parking structure.

This happened on Sunday in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, according to our sister station KIRO.

Around 9 a.m., Seattle Police and Fire responded to reports of a car that had gone over a cement parking bumper and landed upside down on a patio of an apartment complex near 1st Avenue Northeast and Valley Street.

The man was found trapped inside the Subaru Outback. He was rescued from the car and transported to an area hospital.

Police told KIRO they are investigating what led up to the incident.

