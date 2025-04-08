Police investigating reported shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating reports of a male shot in the leg in Trotwood Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Trotwood police and medics were called to the 4000 block of Springmeadow Lane on reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor said medics were allowed to enter the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
