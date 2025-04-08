Father, son killed after tree falls and crushes them on golf course

GEORGIA — A father and son are dead after a tree fell at a golf course.

Our sister station WSB in Atlanta reports it happened at the Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland, Georgia on Sunday.

They have been identified as 58-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Sr. and 29-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Jr.

The Muscogee County Coroner says they were hiding from the storm in their golf cart under the tree when it fell on top of them.

Matthew Collins Jr. was a police officer with the Columbus Georgia Police Department.

“Matthew Jr. served our department with pride, and we are grateful for his service to this community. We extend our deepest condolences to the Collins family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said in a Facebook post.

They have launched a death investigation.

