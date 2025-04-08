Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes to open in former Miami County Frisch’s location

TROY — A restaurant is set to open at a former Frisch’s location in the Miami Valley tomorrow, according to a Big Boy Restaurant Group spokesperson.

Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes will have a soft opening at 20 Troy Town Drive at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG) announced the restaurant’s opening Monday evening.

This Dolly’s location will be the chain’s fourth restaurant in Ohio and second in the Dayton area, the spokesperson said.

“We welcome everyone to come in to try our spin on American classics. Our menu features our Signature Burger, The Dolly Chicken Sandwich, Fish and Chips Dinner and our Classic Blockbuster Breakfast, among so many other favorite dishes. We take pride in serving our sauces, soups, dressings, and ice cream made in our very own commissary,” BBRG CEO Tamer Afr said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes opened on Springboro Pike in Miamisburg on March 24.

The restaurant will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

