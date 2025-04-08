Local Big Lots store may reopen soon

KETTERING — A Big Lots store in Kettering may reopen soon.

News Center 7 crews spotted a sign that said, “The comeback starts soon” on the previously shuttered Big Lots store on E Dorothy Lane.

Another sign posted on the door asks people to apply to work at the store.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Big Lots announced it would close hundreds of stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

The company began “going out of business sales” in December but was sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners less than two weeks later.

“The strategic sale to Gordon Brothers and the transfer to Variety Wholesalers is a favorable and significant achievement for Big Lots that reflects the tireless work and collective effort of our team,” Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn previously said in a statement.

On April 4, Variety Wholesalers announced that it’s starting to reopen Big Lots locations across the country, according to a press release.

The “first wave” will start on Thursday and includes nine stores in Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

‘We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands and a new apparel department for the entire family,” President and CEO of Variety Wholesalers Lisa Seigies said. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting!”

The release indicates that Variety Wholesalers plans to reopen Big Lots stores in Ohio. News Center 7 is working to learn which locations will reopen.

In total, the company aims to reopen approximately 219 locations by June.

