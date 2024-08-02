Big Lots closing several stores in Ohio; Here is the full list

OHIO — Discount retail chain Big Lots will be closing eight stores in Ohio this year, according to its website.
The company has more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
>>RELATED: Big Lots to close 35 to 40 stores in 2024
Earlier this month, News Center 7 reported that the company announced plans to close 35 to 40 stores due to a net loss of $205 million in the last quarter.
However, the Columbus Dispatch reports that nearly 300 locations will close soon. These locations have a banner at the top of the screen, indicating the location is closing and offering an up to 20% discount.
Big Lots is based in Ohio and has more than 100 stores throughout the state.
According to the Big Lots website, the following Ohio locations are closing:
- Centerville: 359 Miamisburg Centerville Road
- Saint Mary’s: 1170 Indiana Avenue
- West Chester: 7779 Tylersville Road
- Defiance: 1620 N Clinton Street
- Springdale: 11372 Princeton Pike
- Cincinnati: 9690 Colerain Avenue
- Sandusky: 410 E Perkins Avenue
- Toldeo: 4925 Jackman Road
We will continue to follow this story.
