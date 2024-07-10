Big Lots to close 35 to 40 stores in 2024

Discount retailer Big Lots is planning to close dozens of stores this year, however, the specific locations have not yet been announced.

The company made the announcement in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, CBS News reported.

“In, 2024, we currently expect to open three stores and close 35 to 40,” Big Lots wrote.

Big Lots had a net loss of $205 million in the last quarter blamed on “a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretional items,” CEO Bruce Thorn said in June, according to WTNH.

Big Lots has more than 1,300 stores in 48 states.

There are more than a dozen Big Lots locations in the Miami Valley, including:

164 Woodman Drive in Riverside

2050 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering

5009 Salem Avenue in Trotwood

359 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville

5555 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights

1220 E. Central Avenue in Miamisburg

205 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield

1254 E. Ash Street in Piqua

1170 Indiana Avenue in Saint Marys

1760 S. Main Street in Bellefontaine

4633 Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown

4613 Dixie Highway in Fairfield

726 E. Main Street in Lebanon





