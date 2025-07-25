2 attacked by dog in Greene County; dog put down

XENIA — Two people were hurt after a dog attack in Xenia on Friday.

Just before 5 p.m., Xenia police and medics were called to the 1200 block of Circle Drive for reports of a dog attack.

A dog attacked two people inside a home.

Both were taken to an area hospital, according to police on the scene.

Officers put the dog down.

