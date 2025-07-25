Near-fatal crash on U.S. 35 prompts changes after semi hits man

XENIA — Changes are being made to a busy stretch of U.S. 35 in Greene County, Ohio, following a serious crash that left a man hospitalized.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified visibility issues on this portion of the highway after a semi-truck hit a man fueling his pickup truck, sending him over a guardrail and causing serious injuries.

Lieutenant Joseph Weeks of the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained that tall grass along the curve of the road created a blind spot, contributing to the crash.

Weeks noted that the lack of braking before the collision prompted investigators to examine the crash site more closely.

Tests conducted by the patrol revealed several near-crashes at the location, indicating the grass created an illusion of a blind spot.

To temporarily address the issue, crews have cut the grass to improve visibility, and new pavement markings are planned to further enhance safety.

The semi-truck driver involved in the crash has been cited, as there was enough distance to stop despite the visibility issues.

With the grass cut and new markings planned, the Ohio State Highway Patrol aims to prevent future accidents and improve safety on U.S. 35.

