Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in Kettering shooting

KETTERING — Authorities have identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Kettering on Saturday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting was reported at around 8:46 p.m. at the 2800 block of Shroyer Road.

The victim was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 19-year-old Andrew Laporte.

“We need someone fast; someone was just playing with a gun inside the house, and they shot themselves,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Officers talked to the large number of people on scene.

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“I know that there were several people that ended up being here; I just couldn’t tell you how many were there initially,” Officer Cynthia James with Kettering police said.

Police on scene initially told News Center 7 the shooting was a suicide, but it began to look like something different.

“After further investigation over the weekend, they determined it was going to be a homicide; right now they are still working on that,” James said.

Detectives and officers continue to speak with people in the area and are checking if anyone in the area has video footage.

“There is no public safety concern. A lot of times when stuff like this happens, people tend to worry that it was a random act of violence in public,” James said.

Police said the shooting took place inside the home and invovled a group of people that knew each other.

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