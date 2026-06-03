U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes over 300 hatching eggs in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Agriculture specialists from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Cincinnati Port of Entry recently seized a shipment containing over 300 hatching eggs.

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The shipment came from Germany and was headed for Alaska, according to CBP.

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While manifested as winter jackets, the shipment contained 37 hatching eggs in foam layers.

The shipment also lacked the proper documentation.

CBP stated that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) doesn’t allow the importation of hatching eggs from countries positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

“Our nation’s food supply is constantly at risk from diseases not known to occur in the United States,” said Port Director Eric Zizelman, Port of Cincinnati. “These interceptions highlight the vigilance and dedication our CBP agriculture specialists demonstrate daily. Our specialists mitigate the threat of non-native pests, diseases, and contaminants entering the United States. They ensure the United States is safe from harmful diseases that could affect our food supply.”

The eggs were turned over to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

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