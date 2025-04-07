Arrest made in shooting that killed 18-year-old high school student

DAYTON — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old high school student.

Dayton police announced Monday that they arrested a 23-year-old in connection to the shooting after “utilizing all available technological resources.”

Online jail records indicate that 23-year-old Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. was arrested Saturday morning by Dayton police and was booked on a charge of murder and a parole violation. However, police have not formally identified a suspect.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on April 4, Dayton officers and medics responded to 27 S. Jefferson Street around 7:23 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police got to the scene and found someone who had been shot.

Alfred Hale, 18, enrolled at Dunbar High School, died from his injuries.

“This senseless event is hard for us all to comprehend,” Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims said. “Incidents like this are exactly why we are involving the community in reducing violence and building a peaceful city. We have zero tolerance for violence in our neighborhoods, downtown, and across the city.”

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence released a statement on April 4 in response to the shooting, which can be read below:

The Dayton Public School District is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a 12th-grade student at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Alfred Hale was a valued member of both the Dunbar family and the broader Dayton Public Schools community. He will be greatly missed by students, staff, and all who knew him. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. A crisis support team was on-site at the school on Friday and will remain available to support any students who need assistance in the days and weeks ahead. “Students seeking support outside of school hours are encouraged to contact the Montgomery County 24/7 Crisis Support Line at 833-580-2255. “I will be visiting the family of the student on Saturday. This situation is truly disheartening to Dayton Public Schools and the entire Dayton community. We will continue to work closely with the City of Dayton and community partners to address and prevent the needless violence that continues to impact our youth.

