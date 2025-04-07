Police looking for woman accused of shoplifting, assaulting officer

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of assaulting an officer who tried to stop her.

On March 9, a Beavercreek police officer responded to the Meijer on Colonel Glenn Highway.

The officer approached Terrenasia Brooks, who had been stopped for allegedly shoplifting.

As an officer attempted to take Brooks into custody, she ran from the store and assaulted the officer before getting into her car, according to police.

Anyone who knows Brooks’ location is asked to contact Detective J. Schuler at 937-426-1225 or schulerj@beavercreekohio.gov.

