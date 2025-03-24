Restaurant to open at former Miami Valley Frisch’s location

MIAMISBURG — A restaurant will open at a former Frisch’s location in the Miami Valley today.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG) announced that Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes will open its doors at the former Frisch’s on Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.

Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes announced on social media Friday that its hours will be daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the first 50 drive-thru guests will receive a free Signature Burger.

“Also, up to 150 guests at 2 pm will get a FREE* Signature Burger for dine-in or carry-out (today),” Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes said in a Facebook post. “(The) line starts at 1:30 pm. You won’t want to miss this!”

All guests can win door prizes such as Dayton Dragons tickets and Kings Island season passes.

The next Dolly’s location on deck to open is slated for Troy, according to BBRG.

