Deputies investigating dead body call in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating after receiving reports of a dead body in Harrison Township Sunday morning, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3000 block of Montevideo Drive around 8:30 a.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they responded to the area as well.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

