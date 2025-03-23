Deputies investigating dead body call in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating after receiving reports of a dead body in Harrison Township Sunday morning, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3000 block of Montevideo Drive around 8:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Busy interstate closed after semi overturns
- Car crashes into machine, barrier in bank drive-thru
- 2 arrested after nearly 150 grams of drugs found inside house
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they responded to the area as well.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group