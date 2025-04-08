Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $2K in goods from Rally House

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize her?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing merchandise worth over $2,200, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on March 26 at Rally House at The Greene.

TRENDING STORIES:

She is accused of leaving the store without paying for the goods.

Beavercreek Police posted a security camera image on its Facebook page.

If you can ID her, contact Officer Desjardins at (937) 426-1225, extension 147.

You can also email any tips.

Any tips can remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group