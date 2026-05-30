2 cats rescued after being locked in a trunk

RICHLAND COUNTY — Officers rescued two cats after being locked in a trunk in Richland County.

The cats were being watched by the owners’ friends, who didn’t know what to do with them, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Humane Society of Richland County said they received the call from officers on Thursday night after a “really, really, really long day.”

The cats were then safely transported into the care of the humane society.

On Friday, the Humane Society of Richland County shared in a social media post saying that the cats are hanging out in the staff bathroom.

Cats Rescued From Trunk Richland Co (Humane Society of Richland County)

These two cats bring the number of cats taken in over the last week up to 40, according to the post.

“When we run out of room, we make room,” the Humane Society added. “It’s an upgrade from where they came from.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]