36-year-old man arrested, victim recovering after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Detectives have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a man with serious injuries last week, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting occurred at the intersection of East Fourth and Main Streets around 1:15 a.m. on April 1.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 46-year-old man in a vehicle that had crashed.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sheldon said the victim is currently in stable condition.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit detectives arrested a 36-year-old man on April 7.

“Detectives utilized available technology and are continuing to conduct an extensive investigation into the incident,” Sheldon said.

The suspect is booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is currently on parole. The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.

