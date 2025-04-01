Officers, medics close busy streets after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics blocked off some busy streets after a reported shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.

Dayton officers responded around 1:14 a.m. to East Fourth and Main Streets on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Photos from the scene show Fourth Street is taped off between Jefferson and Main Streets with caution tape.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers were at the scene investigating, but could not confirm if there were any injuries or suspects.

We have a news crew at the scene and will update this story.

E 4th Street Shooting Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

