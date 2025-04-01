2 women seriously injured in head-on crash; 1 flown to hospital

MIAMI COUNTY — Two women were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Miami County Saturday morning, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The crash happened at the intersection of N County Road 25A and Troy Sidney Road around 10:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 78-year-old man was driving a Saturn Relay north on County Rd 25A, and a 74-year-old man was driving a Nissan Rouge southwest on N County Rd 25A just before the crash occurred.

The Saturn Relay turned in front of the Nissan Rouge while trying to get on Troy Sidney Road, according to the report.

Both cars crashed into each other head-on.

A 78-year-old woman in the Saturn got trapped in the car, but fire crews extricated her with mechanical means, according to the report.

CareFlight transported her to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A 75-year-old woman in the Nissan was also seriously injured in this crash, according to the report.

Both drivers, and another passenger in the Saturn, sustained minor injuries.

The report indicates that the driver of the Saturn was cited in this crash.

