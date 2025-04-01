‘The dog is a demon;’ Woman recovering after reported dog attack in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Two dog attacks happened in the same neighborhood within a week of each other.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Riyale Colter said she was attacked outside her house on Meredith Street around midnight on March 23.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police “put down” a dog on Meredith Street after it bit someone on Sunday.

Colter told News Center 7 that her neighbor’s dog chased her onto her front porch and bit her leg.

“Me and the dog looking at each other. I’m trying to walk slow so that the dog won’t like jump off the porch and attack me. The dog ended up jumping off the porch and running towards me, and it took the dog like five seconds to get to me,” Colter said. “I tried to jump off the porch and when I was jumping off the porch, the dog jumped with me and latched onto my calves, and then when it latched onto my calf, I fell.”

Colter said she can’t walk due to her injuries.

“It was tugging at my legs, I was screaming,” she said. “And I looked down at my leg and I seen meat hanging out of my leg so I’m like the dog done really got me.”

A neighbor came out of his home and took the dog inside, and other neighbors called 911, according to Colter.

“I was just screaming because they told me they could see my bone and all that,” she said.

Colter sent News Center 7 photos of her legs while on the operating table.

She said surgeons stitched her calves back together.

“I can’t work for two months, like two months, that’s how long the healing process will be, and I’m about to have another surgery. The job I work at don’t give paid time off so, thats something else I need to worry about,” she said.

Colter said the dog has been aggressive towards people in the neighborhood before, but never like this.

“And the dog is a demon like,” she said. “That dog should not even be able to be outside.”

It is not clear what happened to the dog that attacked her, but Colter said her dad talked with the neighbor, who assured him the dog would be put down.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information about this.

We will continue to follow this story.

