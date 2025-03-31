Dollar Tree to open new location in old CVS store

HARRISON TWP. — Dollar Tree will open a new location in Harrison Twp. in a building previously occupied by CVS Pharmacy.

The store is located at 7541 North Main Street which is on the border between Harrison Twp. and Clayton. The CVS Pharmacy that previously occupied the building closed in 2022 as part of several closures in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The store’s opening date has not been set, a Harrison Twp. spokesperson said in social media post.

RELATED: CVS to close more stores in Kettering, Dayton

TRENDING STORIES:

“This location is a great re-use of the former CVS Pharmacy, which had been vacant for some time. It’s always exciting to see new businesses invest in our community, and this is another positive step in revitalizing the North Main Street corridor,” the spokesperson said.

Dollar Tree is hiring for positions and a list of openings can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group