Cedarville University student, father in ‘good’ condition after fiery Pennsylvania plane crash

SPRINGFIELD — A Cedarville University student and his father, who were injured in a fiery plane crash in Pennsylvania in early March, are now in “good” condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Judah White and his father, Matt White, were both listed in “good” condition, a spokesperson from Lehigh Valley Health Network confirmed to CBS affiliate WHP-TV in Harrisburg, PA.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that Judah White was traveling to Springfield on March 9 when the plane piloted by his father crashed in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania.

The plane was supposed to land at Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport, but it crashed in a retirement community parking lot shortly after taking off, according to flight records.

White and his father were both in critical condition after the crash, but have now stabilized and are listed as being in “good” condition, WHP-TV reported.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group