Condition revealed for Cedarville student injured in fiery Pennsylvania plane crash

SPRINGFIELD — A Cedarville University student remains in the hospital after being involved in a private plane crash in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell is working to learn more about the crash. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 reported on Tuesday, Judah White, a sophomore from Manheim, Pennsylvania, was traveling back to campus from spring break when the plane crashed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Flight records show the plane was supposed to land at Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport.

News Center 7 learned on Wednesday that White is in critical condition.

White, along with three other passengers and the pilot, were all hospitalized following the crash. At least two people have been released from the hospital.

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration reveals that the crash was an “accident” and described the flight as “personal.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group