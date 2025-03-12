T.J. Maxx employee arrested after allegedly taking video of woman in fitting room

COLUMBUS — An employee at an Ohio T.J. Maxx location was arrested this week after being accused of taking a video of a woman trying to change clothes in a fitting room.

This happened Monday at a T.J. Maxx store on Graceland Boulevard in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, was charged with a misdemeanor charge of voyeurism.

Police told WBNS that as soon as the woman saw the cell phone, she began to scream and went to the store managers.

Columbus Division of Police Sergeant James Fuqua said they were able to determine the suspect was recording the victim by speaking with other people who had surveillance in the store.

The suspect initially denied recording the woman but later changed his story, WBNS reported.

“This young man admitted to multiple other occasions where he did this. Because of her brave actions in something that can be embarrassing or hurtful to her mentally, we are so thankful that she came forward to prevent this from happening in the future,” Fuqua said.

The store manager declined WBNS' request for comment and would not confirm if the suspect is still employed at the store.

