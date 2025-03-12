Mother accused of causing death of infant, torturing 2-year-old

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman was sentenced to prison after her 9-month-old daughter died and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries.

Charity Dreyer, 21, was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, according to CBS-affiliate WBNS.

In September officers were called to Dreyer’s home and found an infant who was not breathing.

First responders also found the girl’s nearly 2-year-old sister injured.

Both girls were taken to a local hospital where the 9-month-old died.

The infant’s cause of death was blunt force head injuries, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s report.

Whitehall Police Assistant Chief Dan Kelso told WBNS both children had bruising and possible bone fractures.

Court documents say Dreyer abused and tortured her oldest daughter, who was 23 months old at the time, which resulted in serious injuries.

