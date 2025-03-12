UPDATE: At least 1 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:20 a.m.
At least one person was hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Clark County Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 6:50 a.m. to the 6700 block of East National Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Deputies, medics respond to 1-vehicle crash in Miami County
- Can you help? Police looking to ID men accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport
- Truck goes 100 mph on wet road; state trooper clocks it for going nearly double speed limit
Photos show wreckers about to remove two cars from the scene.
One car sustained front-end damage.
OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported at least one person to an area hospital..
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group