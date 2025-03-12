UPDATE: At least 1 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:20 a.m.

At least one person was hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Clark County Wednesday.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 6:50 a.m. to the 6700 block of East National Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Photos show wreckers about to remove two cars from the scene.

One car sustained front-end damage.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported at least one person to an area hospital..

The crash remains under investigation.

