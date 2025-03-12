Truck goes 100 mph on wet road; state trooper clocks it for going nearly double speed limit

WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently stopped a truck for going well over the speed limit in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A state trooper pulled over a driver for traveling 100 mph on a wet road in Wayne County, according to social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

OSHP posted a photo of the traffic stop on Facebook.

It shows the state trooper clocked a red pick-up truck at 100 mph in a 55-mph speed zone on State Route 604 in Wayne County.

“For everyone’s safety, #SlowDown so all can make it safely to their destination,” OSHP said in a Facebook post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group