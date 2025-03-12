Local

Boil advisory issued after water main break for part of Clark County

By WHIO Staff
Boil advisory issued after water main break for part of Clark County FILE PHOTO
SOUTH CHARLESTON — Some people are under a boil advisory after a local water main break.

The Village of South Charleston placed a boil advisory Sunday for all residents north of John Street after the break, according to social media.

“The Village is still waiting on the lab results before we can lift the boil advisory,” the village said in a Facebook post.

They added that everyone would be updated as soon as they got the results.

