Cedarville University student injured after plane headed to Springfield crashes in Pennsylvania

SPRINGFIELD — A Cedarville University student was one of the people injured after a private plane headed to Springfield crashed in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Judah White, a sophomore, is from Manheim, Pennsylvania. He was traveling back to campus after spring break, according to a spokesperson from the university.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>PHOTOS: Small plane headed to Springfield crashes in Pennsylvania

The small plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, shortly after taking off from the nearby airport.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the pilot and all four passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

A preliminary report from the FAA reveals that the crash was an “accident” and described the flight as “personal.”

Flight records show the plane was supposed to land at Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport.

Two people have been released from the hospital, and the other three are getting treatment at a burn center, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“Please join me in lifting up Judah, his family, and everyone involved in this accident to the Lord. We are praying for full recoveries and for God’s peace and strength to surround them,” Cedarville University President Thomas White said.

0 of 11 Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania Debris is seen after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania A police officer walks past debris after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Logan Gehman/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Logan Gehman/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Suzette Wenger/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Suzette Wenger/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Suzette Wenger/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Suzette Wenger/AP) APTOPIX Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Logan Gehman/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Logan Gehman/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Logan Gehman/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Logan Gehman/AP)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group